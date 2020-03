Watch the only two upkick finishes in UFC history

Only two finishes in UFC history have officially been due to upkick. Recently Niko Price landed an upkick at UFC Fight Night Tampa in October last year. Before that you have to go back nearly 14 years ago to Jon Fitch vs Thiago Alves.

(Courtesy of UFC)