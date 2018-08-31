Watch ‘The Notorious’ Part 1: Conor McGregor’s Comeback (UFC 229 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC | Available only in USA and Brazil.)

Back in 2015, “The Notorious” followed the meteoric rise of the enigmatic Irish featherweight fighter Conor McGregor.

After McGregor injured his knee in just his second UFC fight, “The Notorious” must deal with his physical limitations. With the expectations of Irish fans weighing on him, McGregor prepares to return to competition in a hometown headlining bout.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.