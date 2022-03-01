Watch the newly released Michael Bisping documentary trailer | Video

The rise of former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is one for the movies … and that’s exactly where it’s headed.

A new documentary “Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story” is set for release later this month and fans are getting their first look at the film with a recently released trailer.

According to a press release viewers will hear commentary from some of the sports biggest stars including Vin Diesel, Mickey Rourke, Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White, Joe Rogan, Georges St-Pierre, Tito Ortiz, Bruce Buffer, Dana White, Rashad Evans and more.

According to the press release, the film is “a first-hand account of Michael’s rise to fame and stature as one of the top UFC fighters. With the help of animation, we get to relive some of the stories Michael has witnessed or participated in that are at times unbelievable, unthinkable and at the very least very funny and entertaining. The elephant in the room however, is will Michael Bisping call it a career and retire? Through the film, we catch up with Michael and his family at their home in California as he goes through the process every athlete must face, the acceptance that ‘father time is undefeated’. The decision to end something you’ve been a part of your whole life isn’t easy, and we will be there to capture the emotion, and reflection that goes into another life-altering experience for Michael Bisping.”

Fan already know the story of course, but to see it through Bisping’s eyes will be a rare treat.

Now that he’s retired Bisping has focused on his podcast and his blossoming color commentary career. He went from one of the most disliked fighters to a universal darling after defeating Luke Rockhold and we’ll get to watch it all happen over again.

The film is releasing March 22, 2022, on Digital and On Demand.