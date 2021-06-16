Watch the ‘Korean Zombie’ take out Frankie Edgar | UFC Vegas 29 Free Fight

The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung, made quick work of the former lightweight champion in South Korea last year. Next up, the Korean Zombie faces off with Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Vegas 29 on June 19.

Jung (16-6) enters the bout ranked no. 4 in the 145-pound division. He’s coming off a loss to title challenger Brian Ortega. Ige (15-3) has won seven of his last eight bouts and is coming off a knockout win over Gavin Tucker in his last outing.

UFC Vegas 29 takes place on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

(Courtesy of UFC)

