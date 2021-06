Watch ‘The Korean Zombie’ pull off the first twister in UFC history | Video

Chan Sung Jung, “The Korean Zombie,” secured the first twister submission in UFC history back in March 2011 against Leonard Garcia at UFC Fight Night 24.

On Saturday, Jung (16-6) headlines UFC Vegas 29 against Dan Ige (15-3) in a fight that has implications in the featherweight division. Jung enters the bout ranked no. 4 while Ige is ranked no. 8. Check out Jung’s historic UFC submission.

(Courtesy of UFC)