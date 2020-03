Watch ‘The Korean Zombie’ pull off the first Twister in UFC history

(Courtesy of UFC)

Nine years ago “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, made his UFC debut and submitted Leonard Garcia with the first ever Twister in UFC history. Jung was the only person to win by Twister inside the Octagon until December 2019 when Bryce Mitchell defeated Matt Sayles by the rare submission.

