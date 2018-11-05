Watch The Korean Zombie Crumble Dennis Bermudez (UFC Denver Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

“The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, looked good in his return to the Octagon in 2017 when he faced off against Dennis Bermudez in Houston. Next up, the Korean Zombie faces Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver on Saturday, November 10.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.