Watch ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung decimate Frankie Edgar | UFC 273 Free Fight

‘The Korean Zombie,’ Chan Sung Jung made quick work of the former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in South Korea in 2019. Next up, the Korean Zombie faces off against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9.

UFC 273 features a second championship bout in the co-main event. In a championship unification rematch, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces interim titleholder and former champion Petr Yan.

UFC 273 Countdown Video: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 273 Countdown Video: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2