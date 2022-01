Watch the KO that put Sean O’Malley on the map and made Snoop Dogg lose his mind | Video

Watch Sean O’Malley earn a UFC contract during the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series featuring commentary from Snoop Dogg and Urijah Faber.

O’Malley has since become a fan favorite winning seven of his eight octagon appearances and earning six bonus checks.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)