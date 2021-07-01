Watch the KO that earned Sean O’Malley a UFC contract | Video

Sean O’Malley appeared on Dana White’s contender series in July 2017 and earned a UFC contract after scoring a first-round knockout.
O’Malley (13-1) competes on the UFC 264 main card on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho. Take a look back at the moment the world was introduced to “The Sugar Show.”
Georges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy
(Courtesy of UFC)
UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko hitting pads is frightening | Video