Watch the KO that earned Sean O’Malley a UFC contract | Video

Sean O’Malley appeared on Dana White’s contender series in July 2017 and earned a UFC contract after scoring a first-round knockout.

O’Malley (13-1) competes on the UFC 264 main card on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against promotional newcomer Kris Moutinho. Take a look back at the moment the world was introduced to “The Sugar Show.”

Georges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko hitting pads is frightening | Video