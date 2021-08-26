Watch the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pre-fight Press Conference Live

Content creator and undefeated pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, meet face-to-face and answer questions from the media at the final press conference on Thursday before they battle in the ring.

The Showtime pay-per-view boxing event takes place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday. It would be Paul’s fourth professional boxing match and Woodley’s boxing debut.

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

