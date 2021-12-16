HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II Pre-fight Press Conference Live

December 16, 2021
Jake Paul faces a do-or-die rematch of his epic August clash with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Paul and Woodley renew their bad blood and talk to the media at the final press conference before they go to war on Saturday.

Woodley made his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber turned fighter in August, and lost by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Woodley step in on short notice, and the rematch was set.

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

