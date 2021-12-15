Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II: Media Workouts Live

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul faces do-or-die rematch of his epic August clash with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Dec. 18. The two superstars, along with the rest of their stacked undercard workout for the media.

Woodley made his professional boxing debut against the YouTuber turned fighter in August, losing by split decision. Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury. Woodley step in on short notice, and the rematch was set.

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)