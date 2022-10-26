Watch the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Media Workouts

Undefeated boxing standout, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and legendary UFC champion, and professional boxer, Anderson “The Spider” Silva work out for the media and answer questions ahead of their SHOWTIME PPV matchup on Phoenix. The Media Workouts begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Paul (5-0) has made a career out of taking on former UFC fighters in the boxing ring. On Saturday, he faces his toughest test thus far. Silva (3-1) is widely regarded was one of the greatest fighters ever to step inside the octagon.

(Video Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

Jon Jones says he’s preparing to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 282: ‘I’m ready to compete!’