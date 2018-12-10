Watch the First Full Fight Between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta Ahead of UFC on FOX 31

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 10, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta first met in the Octagon nearly five years ago at UFC 169. The fight went the distance with Iaquinta taking home a unanimous decision.

Now, at the final UFC event on FOX, the two will rematch in the night’s headliner. Edson is 10-2 since their first meeting and coming off of an impressive stoppage of Edson Barboza, while Iaquinta is 5-2 and having lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in his most recent bout.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms Nick Diaz Returns at UFC 235 to Face Jorge Masvidal

Ahead of the UFC on FOX 31 main event rematch in Milwaukee, Wis., relive the first full fight between Lee and Iaquinta.

               

