Watch the fight that made Jose Aldo a world champion | Video

December 1, 2021
Relive the moment Jose Aldo captured the WEC featherweight championship in 2009. Aldo would go on to hold the belt for six years between WEC and UFC.

The win over over then-champion Mike Brown at WEC 44 began Aldo’s reign atop the 145-pound division for the next six years. The Brazilian was elevated to UFC featherweight champion after the UFC purchased the WEC in 2010.

Aldo, ranked currently at No. 5 in the bantamweight division, takes on No. 4 ranked Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 44 main event on Saturday.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

