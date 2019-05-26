Watch the epic Royce Gracie vs. Ken Shamrock UFC 5 full superfight!

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 26, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Royce Gracie’s run to become the first tournament champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship was a milestone in mixed martial arts… then called no holds barred. But Gracie didn’t stop there. He won two more tournament championships, but then marked another first for the ground-breaking fight promotion.

At UFC 5: Return of the Beast, the Superfight was introduced by setting up a rematch between Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock from their historic first meeting at UFC 1 in 1993.

UFC 5: Return of the Beast took place on April 7, 1995, in Charlotte, N.C. 

The Gracie vs. Shamrock superfight holds the distinction of being the longest fight in UFC history.

