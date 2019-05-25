Watch the entire UFC 12: Judgement Day event!

(Courtesy of UFC)

With no new UFC event this weekend, why not travel back in time and watch a classic full event from the old school days of mixed martial arts/no holds barred? What better event than UFC 12: Judgement Day from February 7, 1997?

For the first time ever, the UFC divided fighters into weight classes. UFC 12 featured a heavyweight (200 pounds and over) and a lightweight (199 pounds and under) tournament, along with a superfight between Mark Coleman and Dan Severn.

The event also marked Vitor Belfort’s debut in the UFC.

TRENDING > How did UFC 12: Judgement Day end up in Dothan, Alabama? (video)

Watch the entire UFC 12: Judgement Day event free, here, now!