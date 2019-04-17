HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the emotional highs and lows from UFC 236

April 17, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Re-live the thrill and the agony from an unforgettable night of fights at UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 with this special sneak peek.

Dustin Poirier won the interim lightweight title in the fight card’s main event by defeating featherweight champion Max Holloway. Israel Adesanya captured the interim middleweight crown in the co-main event with a win over Kelvin Gastelum. Both fights earned Fight of the Night honors, and for good reason.

The UFC 236 main and co-main events both went all five rounds with brutal back-and-forth action with none of the participants escaping the after effects. Watch and see for yourself.

