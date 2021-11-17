Watch the commentator booth live reactions during UFC 268 | Video

UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 delivered a wildly entertaining night of fights to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6. Watch UFC commentators Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier‘s live reactions on fight night.

UFC 268 featured two world title bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defended his title by defeating Colby Covington for the second time in the fight card’s main event.

Women’s strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas defeated former champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event to retain her 115-pound championship.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

