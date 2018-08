Watch the Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 12:30 pm ET

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Watch the Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat ceremonial weigh-in live on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

