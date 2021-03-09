Watch the 2020 Fight of the Year between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk

On this International Women’s Day, take a look back an all-time classic between strawweight champion Zhang Weili and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk from UFC 248 in early 2020.

For five rounds, the two went to war in the greatest women’s title fight in MMA history. After 25 minutes of back-and-forth battling that left both women battered, Weili retained her title via split decision.

It was deemed MMAWeekly.com’s 2020 Fight of the Year.

Don’t miss this!

Zhang is scheduled to face Rose Namajunas on April 24 at UFC 261.

(Courtesy of UFC)

