HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 259 recap & highlights: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

featuredUFC 259 recap & highlights: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Jan Blachowicz grounds Israel Adesanya at UFC 259

featuredUFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ

UFC 259 live results: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

featuredUFC 259 Live Results: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya

Watch the 2020 Fight of the Year between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk

March 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

On this International Women’s Day, take a look back an all-time classic between strawweight champion Zhang Weili and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk from UFC 248 in early 2020.

For five rounds, the two went to war in the greatest women’s title fight in MMA history. After 25 minutes of back-and-forth battling that left both women battered, Weili retained her title via split decision.

It was deemed MMAWeekly.com’s 2020 Fight of the Year.

Don’t miss this!

Zhang is scheduled to face Rose Namajunas on April 24 at UFC 261.

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA