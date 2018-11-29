Watch Tai Tuivasa Maul Cyril Asker (UFC Adelaide Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tai Tuivasa opened his UFC tenure with back-to-back knockouts, the second of which was this brutal finish of Cyril Asker.

Tuivasa hopes to return to form when he faces former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night Adelaide on Saturday night.

TRENDING > Watch Max Holloway Take Out Jose Aldo to Unify Titles (UFC 231 Free Fight)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for the UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa Full Live Results from Adelaide, Australia. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.