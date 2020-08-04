HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier - Stipe Miocic - Jon Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier compares Jon Jones rivalry to Stipe Miocic trilogy

Dana White - UFC on ESPN 11 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White comments on UFC Vegas 5 fallout, Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao rumors

Derek Brunson cracks Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 5

featuredUFC Vegas 5 results: Derek Brunson puts the hurt on Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC Brunson vs Shahbazyan live results

featuredUFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan Live Results

Watch Stipe Miocic take the belt back from Daniel Cormier in their second fight (UFC 252 Free Fight)

August 4, 2020
NoNo Comments

The first fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier went down at UFC 226 in July of 2018. Cormier secured the heavyweight title to become a two-division champion.

The second fight between Miocic and Cormier went down at UFC 241 last August in Anaheim, where Miocic evened the score and took back his UFC heavyweight title.

Their rubber match trilogy fight takes place in the UFC 252 main event on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Video: Dana White issues stern warning to Dan Hardy, any employee who confronts referee

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA