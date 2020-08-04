Watch Stipe Miocic take the belt back from Daniel Cormier in their second fight (UFC 252 Free Fight)

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

The first fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier went down at UFC 226 in July of 2018. Cormier secured the heavyweight title to become a two-division champion.

The second fight between Miocic and Cormier went down at UFC 241 last August in Anaheim, where Miocic evened the score and took back his UFC heavyweight title.

Their rubber match trilogy fight takes place in the UFC 252 main event on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

