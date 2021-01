Watch Stipe Miocic send Daniel Cormier into retirement at UFC 252

Watch the conclusion of the trilogy between heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier that headlined UFC 252 in August. Their first two fights ended in finishes, but the third went the distance.

Moicic won the bout to retain his title, while it was Cormier’s final career bout.

(Courtesy of UFC)

