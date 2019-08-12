Watch Stipe Miocic KO Fabricio Werdum to win heavyweight title: UFC 241 Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Stipe Miocic became the UFC Heavyweight champion when he defeated Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 in 2016. Miocic looks to get his belt back in a rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 on Saturday, August 17.

TRENDING > Watch Nate Diaz upset Conor McGregor at UFC 196 (UFC 241 fight video)

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.