Watch Stipe Miocic Flatten Alistair Overeem (UFC 226 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Stipe Miocic defended his heavyweight belt against veteran Alistair Overeem in his hometown of Cleveland back at UFC 203 in 2016. Next, he welcomes light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier back to the heavyweight division in a super fight that headlines UFC 226 on July 6.

