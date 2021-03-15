Watch Stipe Miocic cement his UFC legacy with second win over Daniel Cormier

Watch the conclusion of the trilogy between heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier that went down at UFC 252 in August of 2020.

The win over Cormier was Miocic’s second consecutive victory over DC, following a loss to him in 2018. The back-to-back wins cemented Miocic’s legacy as one of the greatest UFC heavyweights of all time.

Miocic next faces no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou for the second time in the main event of UFC 260 on Saturday, March 27, with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones waiting in the wings.

