Watch Stephen Thompson’s Top 5 Finishes ahead of UFC Nashville

(Courtesy of UFC)

Count down Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson’s Top five finishes so far in his UFC career. Will Anthony Pettis get added to the list on Saturday in Nashville?

Tune in Saturday, March 23, for full UFC on ESPN+ 6: Thompson vs. Pettis live results on MMAWeekly.com. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.