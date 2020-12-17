Watch Stephen Thompson’s most recent victory ahead of UFC Vegas 17

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 17, 2020
It’s been more than a year since Stephen Thompson last set foot in the Octagon. He returns on Saturday to headline UFC Vegas 17, the promotion’s final event of a trying 2020.

Thompson faces Geoff Neal in a bout that has significant implications for the welterweight title picture.

Prior to the UFC’s 2020 finale, watch Thompson’s most recent fight, a stellar performance against Vicente Luque at UFC 244 on Nov. 2, 2019.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

