Watch Stephen Thompson knock out former champ Johny Hendricks (UFC Nashville free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Stephen Thompson continued his climb toward a title shot with a Performance of the Night knockout victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks back in 2016. Thompson faces Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC Fight Night Nashville on Saturday, March 23.

