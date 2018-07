Watch Shogun Rua’s Fight of the Night with Rogerio Nogueira (UFC Hamburg Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look back at the fight of the night from UFC 190 between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and “Little Nog” Antônio Rogério Nogueira. Shogun faces Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Fight Night Hamburg at a special Sunday event from Hamburg, Germany, on July 22.

