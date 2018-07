Watch Shogun Rua Blast Lyoto Machida to Take the UFC Belt (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Shogun Rua won the UFC light heavyweight championship with a knockout of Lyoto Machida back at UFC 113 in 2010. Rua looks to build a case for another title shot when he faces Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Fight Night 134 in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, July 22.

