Watch Sergio Pettis weigh-in for first Bellator title defense | Video

Bellator bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis, has weighed in on point for his first title defense. The new champion has a tall task for his first defense in RIZIN’s Kyoji Horiguchi who previously held the title before dropping it in November 2019 after suffering an injury and vacating the title.

Pettis won his first major world title when he defeated Juan Archuleta at Bellator 258 on May 7, 2021.

The co-main event is a featherweight showdown between former title challenger, Emmanuel Sanchez and Jeremy Kennedy.

Unfortunately, not all of the fighters made their contracted weight. Jared Scoggins weighed in four pounds over his 136 pound limit at 140 pounds. His opponent, Josh Hill, made weight.

You can watch the full weigh-ins right here.

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (134.5) – for bantamweight title

Jeremy Kennedy (145.75) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.25)

Josh Hill (135.75) vs. Jared Scoggins (140)*

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Collin Huckbody (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 7 p.m. ET)

Bobby King (156) vs. Alexander Shabliy (155.4)

John DeJesus (145.6) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Levan Chokheli (170.8) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (169.6)

Jacob Bohn (154.8) vs. Justin Montalvo (154.8)

Mike Hamel (155.8) vs. Killys Mota (155.2)

Spike Carlyle (159) vs. Dan Moret (159.6)

Kyle Crutchmer (171) vs. Oliver Enkamp (170)

*Scoggins weighed four pounds over the bantamweight limit.