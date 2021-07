Watch Sean Strickland KO Brendan Allen | UFC Vegas 33 Free Fight

Middleweight Sean Strickland scored a second-round knockout over Brendan Allen when the two faced off in November 2020. The finish earned Strickland a performance bonus.

On Saturday, Strickland headlines UFC Vegas 33 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas against Uriah Hall.

(Courtesy of UFC)

