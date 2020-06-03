HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones meets with ABQ police

featuredJon Jones returns to streets to help with clean-up and stop rioters

Jon Jones UFC 247 post-fight

featuredJon Jones says he is done with UFC belt; challenges Dana White to release him

Gilbert Burns cracks Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9

featuredGilbert Burns dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC on ESPN 9 main event

Dana White Serious Over Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones to Dana White: ‘Just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract’

Watch Sean O’Malley make quick work of Jose Quinonez (UFC 250 Free Fight)

June 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

Welcome back to the Sugar Show!

Less than three months ago, Sean O’Malley returned to the Octagon in style after a two-year layoff with a first-round knockout.

O’Malley faces former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6. UFC 250 takes place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas and is headlined by a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Jon Jones says he is done with UFC belt; challenges Dana White to release him

The Rise of ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA