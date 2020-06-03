Watch Sean O’Malley make quick work of Jose Quinonez (UFC 250 Free Fight)

Welcome back to the Sugar Show!

Less than three months ago, Sean O’Malley returned to the Octagon in style after a two-year layoff with a first-round knockout.

O’Malley faces former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland at UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6. UFC 250 takes place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas and is headlined by a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Jon Jones says he is done with UFC belt; challenges Dana White to release him

The Rise of ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley

(Video courtesy of UFC)