Watch Santiago Ponzinibbio Take Out Court McGee (UFC Buenos Aires Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC heads to Argentina for the first time as Santiago Ponzinibbio will face Neil Magny to headline the event. Take a look back at Ponzinibbio’s TKO victory over Court McGee from 2016.

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo, Addresses Flyweight Division