Watch Ryan Spann viciously KO Antonio Rogerio Nogueira | UFC Vegas 37 Free Fight

UFC light heavyweight Ryan Spann will be making his headlining debut when he faces Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Vegas 37 on Saturday, September 18.

Spann (19-6) has won nine of his last ten fights and is ranked no. 11 in the 205-pound division. Smith (35-16) is on a two-fight winning streak and is ranked no. 6.

Take a look back at Spann’s first-round finish of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira when the two met at UFC 237 in May, 2019.

(Courtesy of UFC)

