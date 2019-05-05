Watch Rose Namajunas dethrone Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 237 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rose Namajunas captured strawweight gold at UFC 217 in 2017 by defeating long-reining champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd. Namajunas looks to defend her belt when she faces Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade.