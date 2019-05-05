HOT OFF THE WIRE

featured‘Cowboy’ Cerrone beats Al Iaquinta after five round war, calls out Conor McGregor

featuredAl Iaquinta expects Cowboy Cerrone to dive for takedowns in UFC Ottawa main event

UFC Ottawa Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 9 Full Live Results: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC Ottawa Weigh-in results and video

featuredAl Iaquinta and Cowboy Cerrone on at UFC Ottawa weigh-in, but one fighter misses weight

Watch Rose Namajunas dethrone Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC 237 Free Fight)

May 5, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rose Namajunas captured strawweight gold at UFC 217 in 2017 by defeating long-reining champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd. Namajunas looks to defend her belt when she faces Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11.

TRENDING > Marlon Moraes still wants to face T.J. Dillashaw after his doping suspension is finished

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA