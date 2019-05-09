Watch Rose Namajunas defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk a second time (UFC 237 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

After strawweight champion Rose Namajunas’ stunning knockout in their first matchup at UFC 217, Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk ran it back in one of the top fights of 2018 at UFC 223. Namajunas faces Jessica Andrade to headline UFC 237 on Friday, May 11.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.