HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly - Top KOs of 2020

featuredBest of 2020: Top Knockouts

Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

featuredStephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event

Watch Rose Namajunas avenge loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 251

December 30, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas lost her belt to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237. After a year outside of the cage, Namajunas returned for the rematch at UFC 251.

Andrade had already lost the title to Zhang Weili, but Namajunas avenged the loss.

Take a look back at Namajunas’s victory over Andrade at UFC 251 on Fight Island.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Surprised by Dana White roasting the media? He promised it was coming.

UFC 251 Highlights & Recap: Kamaru Usman defends against Jorge Masvidal

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA