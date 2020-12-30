Watch Rose Namajunas avenge loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 251

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas lost her belt to Jessica Andrade at UFC 237. After a year outside of the cage, Namajunas returned for the rematch at UFC 251.
Andrade had already lost the title to Zhang Weili, but Namajunas avenged the loss.
Take a look back at Namajunas’s victory over Andrade at UFC 251 on Fight Island.
(Video courtesy of UFC)
TRENDING > Surprised by Dana White roasting the media? He promised it was coming.
UFC 251 Highlights & Recap: Kamaru Usman defends against Jorge Masvidal
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)