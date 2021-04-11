Watch Robert Whittaker’s win over Jared Cannonier | UFC Vegas 24 free fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has been slow to jump back into a title fight, having lost the belt to current champion Israel Adesanya near the end of 2019. He has been quietly getting back in the cage, knocking off other top middleweights, sharpening his tools for a potential rematch.

After rebounding from the loss of his belt, Whittaker rebounded with a win over Darren Till and then another dominant victory over Jared Cannonier.

Ahead of Whittaker’s UFC Vegas 24 headlining bout opposite Kelvin Gastelum on April 17, watch his full fight with Cannonier.

(Courtesy of UFC)