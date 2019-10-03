Watch Robert Whittaker win his second consecutive fight with Yoel Romero (UFC fight video)

Take a look back at middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s last fight, a five-round war with Yoel Romero and one of the best fights of 2018. Whittaker faces interim champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243 on Saturday, October 5.

Tune in for full UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya live results on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 5. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker looks to unify his belt with that of interim titleholder Israel Adesanya in what could be the biggest MMA event in Australian history.