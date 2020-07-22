Watch Robert Whittaker take out Jacare Souza (UFC Fight Island Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 22, 2020
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (20-5) faces Darren Till (18-2-1) in the main event of the final Fight Island event on Saturday, July 25. Before “The Reaper” steps in against Till, take a look back at his knockout win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in 2017. 

The bout against Till will be Whittaker’s first fight since losing the title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

