Watch Robert Whittaker demolish Derek Brunson: UFC 243 Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker established himself as a legitimate threat in the division with an impressive victory over Derek Brunson at Fight Night Melbourne in 2016. Next up for the champion Whittaker looks to unify and defend his championship against interim champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243.

