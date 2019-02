Watch Robert Whittaker Defend His Title in War with Yoel Romero (UFC 234 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look back at middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s last fight, a five-round war with Yoel Romero and one of the best fights of 2018. Whittaker faces Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234 on February 9.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results.