Watch Robert Whittaker defeat Jared Cannonier | UFC Vegas 24 free fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker continued his journey back to a title shot with a winning performance against Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 in October. Whittaker returns to the Octagon to face Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 24 on Saturday, April 17.

The two were originally supposed to meet in the main event of UFC 234 in February 2019, but Whittaker was forced to withdraw hours before the event due to an abdominal hernia. “The Reaper” was rushed into emergency surgery the following day.

UFC Vegas 24 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Whittaker was originally slated to face No. 2 ranked Paulo Costa but Costa pulled out of the bout due to illness. Gastelum replaced Costa and the fight that didn’t get to happen in 2019, will happen on Saturday.

