Watch Robbie Lawler’s Top 5 UFC Knockouts (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has been fighting in the Octagon, off and on, for the better part of the last 17 years. Over his career, Lawler has amassed a record of 28-13 (1 NC). Of his 28 victories, 20 have come by way of knockout. That’s a fairly astounding number.

Ahead of Lawler’s next bout, a five-round non-title fight opposite Colby Covington at UFC on ESPN 5 on Saturday in New Jersey, take a look back at the Top 5 knockouts of his UFC career.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 3, for full UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler live results from Newark, New Jersey. Former champions Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler square off in the main event, looking to earn a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.