HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White and Colby Covington

featuredPromised a title shot, Colby Covington wants to see something in writing

Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Workout Scrum

featuredCris Cyborg wants to fight Amanda Nunes, but needs Dana White’s respect

Max Holloway punches Frankie Edgar at UFC 240

featuredMax Holloway routs Frankie Edgar, defends featherweight title at UFC 240

UFC 240 Live Results

featuredUFC 240 Live Results: Holloway vs. Edgar (Results & Fight Stats)

Watch Robbie Lawler’s Top 5 UFC Knockouts (video)

August 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has been fighting in the Octagon, off and on, for the better part of the last 17 years. Over his career, Lawler has amassed a record of 28-13 (1 NC). Of his 28 victories, 20 have come by way of knockout. That’s a fairly astounding number.

Ahead of Lawler’s next bout, a five-round non-title fight opposite Colby Covington at UFC on ESPN 5 on Saturday in New Jersey, take a look back at the Top 5 knockouts of his UFC career.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg confronted Dana White backstage at UFC 240 (video)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 3, for full UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler live results from Newark, New Jersey. Former champions Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler square off in the main event, looking to earn a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA