Watch Rob Font sledgehammer Marlon Moraes 👊 Fight Video

Rob Font heads into Saturday’s UFC 287 bout opposite Adrian Yanez trying to put his recent skid in the rearview mirror. Coming off of back-to-back losses to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera, the No. 6 ranked bantamweight would see a future title shot fade from view if he doesn’t get back on track.
Just four fights ago, Font looked destined for his turn at UFC gold. He scored his third consecutive victory with this blistering finish of former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes. The victory put him in the main event opposite Cody Garbrandt in his next fight… a fight he won.
Then came the downfall. Font was still in the headliner for his next two bouts, but lost both to the aforementioned Aldo and Vera. Both were lopsided decision losses and he missed weight for the Vera bout.
The UFC 287 main card feature bout finds Font in a precarious position. A loss could knock him several rungs down the championship ladder. An impressive victory could put him right back in the thick of title talk in an extremely competitive division.
Rob Font squares off with Adrian Yanez on the UFC 287 main card on April 8 in Miami. Will it be the fight that sees him descend further down the official UFC rankings or will he come back to the form that put him on the cusp of a title shot?
UFC 287 Fight Card
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Miami-Dade Arena
Miami, Florida
UFC 287 Main Card
- Middleweight Championship: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
- Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
- Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
UFC 287 Preliminary Card
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
- Michael Chiesa vs
Li Jingliang— Jingliang Out
- Women’s Strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Luana Pinheiro
- Heavyweight: Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams
UFC 287 Early Prelims
- Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
- Women’s Strawweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez
- Catchweight (160 lbs): Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
- Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia
- Women’s Strawweight: Jacqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes