Watch Rob Font outclass former champion Cody Garbrandt | Video

UFC bantamweight Rob Font got a big win over former champion Cody Garbrandt in his first main event slot earlier this year. Font will next face another former champion in Jose Aldo on Saturday, December 4, to headline UFC Vegas 44.

UFC Vegas 44 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with the main card airing live on ESPN.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)